Gov. Brian Sandoval to speak at commencement, Western Nevada College officials say

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is expected to address Western Nevada College's commencement ceremony in May, WNC officials said Tuesday.

Jamie McNinch, WNC director of information & marketing services, and Darla Dodge, vice president of finance & administrative services, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Sandoval's office had informed the Associated Students of Western Nevada, the college's student government organization, that he would speak at the ceremony.

WNC commencement is scheduled for May 21 at 10 a.m.

McNinch added a "caveat" that while Sandoval had accepted ASWN's invitation to speak, his schedule could change between now and the end of the academic year.