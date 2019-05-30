Sisolak vetoes National Popular Vote bill

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his State of the State Address to the 2019 Nevada Legislature.

Brad Coman / For the Nevada Appeal

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued his first veto.

The victim: AB186 that would have added Nevada to the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote.

He said his office has heard from thousands of Nevadans concerned about the state’s role in national elections.

“Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote rather than the candidate Nevadans choose,” Sisolak said. “I recognize that many of my fellow Nevadans may disagree on this point and I appreciate the Legislature’s thoughtful consideration of this important issue.

“In cases like this where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada,” he said.

The nationwide movement was created after President Trump lost the popular election by more than 2 million votes nationwide but still won the presidency because he won the electoral college majority.

Sisolak’s veto message was forwarded to Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

In order to override the veto, supporters would have to muster a two-thirds majority in both the Senate and Assembly.