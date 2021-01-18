Gov. Sisolak lays out budget for upcoming biennium; state worker furloughs will end

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcdWZS9igTKYEmb9TjPruAw That address will be followed by four days of budget briefings for lawmakers and the public. Like the State of the State, those briefings will be remote, broadcast on the Legislative Website: then click “View Events.” STATE OF THE STATE Preparations for the 2021 Legislature kick off Tuesday when Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his State of the State address. The public can view the address using the governor’s YouTube channel beginning at 6 p.m.That address will be followed by four days of budget briefings for lawmakers and the public. Like the State of the State, those briefings will be remote, broadcast on the Legislative Website: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/ then click “View Events.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff Monday laid out a General Fund budget $187 million smaller than the 2019 executive budget.

But the $8.69 billion General Fund spending plan is significantly less that Gov. Steve Sisolak and his executive staff originally feared they would have to cut for the 2022-2023 biennium.

The good news was December revenues were higher than projected and there was an increase in federal cash. The result, a reduction in spending of just 2 percent in General Fund cash.

Chief of Staff Michelle White said, however, the budget is effectively a snapshot in time based on current information. She described it as as “a budget that reflects the moment in time.” She made it clear that could change.

But because of increases in federal stimulus funding, White said the total budget including federal, fee and other funding, will be $27.1 billion for the coming biennium, an increase of $1.3 billion.

White said one note for the 25,000 state workers is that the unpaid furloughs ordered when the economic crunch hit earlier this year will end in Sisolak’s proposed executive budget.

In addition, she said retirement contribution premiums won’t be increased in the coming budget, also good news for state workers.

The budget includes $342 million in supplemental appropriations, nearly all of it — $331 million — to cover the salaries of teachers that is mandated by state law.

The proposed budget does include restoration of the 6 percent rate cut for Medicaid and restoration of the payment rate for Neonatal Intensive Case Units.

Medicaid enrollment rose 18.7 percent during the pandemic, far higher than projected, and is expected to increase another 2.2 percent in the coming biennium. By the end of the coming two-year cycle, experts said one on four Nevadans will be on Medicaid, a total of some 778,000 people.

White said the spending plan includes funding to restore construction of the UNLV engineering college building at a cost of $36.8 million and another $25 million to complete construction of the UNLV medical school.

The Nevada System of Higher Education, however, will suffer an $80 million reduction in state funding compared to the current biennium.

Those expenditures are part of the $415.9 million in capital improvement projects, the majority of which will be paid from state general obligation bonds.

White said part of the problem is that they don’t yet have guidance from the federal government on how they will be able to use the money in the stimulus package signed into law in December.

She said the proposed executive budget does not include any increased taxes or other levies. But she did not say no such increases would be proposed to the coming legislative session.