Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

A routine rapid test revealed Friday that Gov. Steve Sisolak was positive for COVID-19. The governor then underwent a diagnostic PCR test.

Sisolak said he is not experiencing any symptoms, though earlier in the week he said he was feeling fatigue, though he attributed that to his schedule.

“It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results,” he said. “I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process.”

Sisolak said he participated in a disease investigation interview with Carson City Health and Human Services.

He urged Nevadans to stay at home as much as they can.

There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada on Thursday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or, 1,402 new cases per day.

Prior to Friday’s test, Sisolak received negative results on all previous tests — including his last two regular tests conducted on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

Officials said formal contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

All public events have been canceled at this time. The governor remains in constant contact with his staff and his cabinet and the work of the Governor’s Office will continue remotely.

Sisolak was last in the Carson City office on Thursday. All of his staff in that office are working at home as of Friday.

Any staff members deemed close contacts through the contact tracing process will remain in quarantine for the full period in compliance with CDC guidelines and must receive a negative test result before returning to the office upon completion of their full quarantine period, according to Sisolak’s office.