Gov. Steve Sisolak announces Nevada climate initiative

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced a climate initiative he says will provide the state a framework for climate action.

“Tackling climate change will require continued action on multiple fronts and we all must be part of the solution,” he said in a statement.

He said the initiative will seek public engagement and input to guide Nevada’s climate action.

The ClimateAction.nv.gov website, he said, includes an online survey and schedule of virtual listening sessions to provide residents with the opportunity to share input and perspectives to guide development of a state climate strategy.