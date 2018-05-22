$17 million for Tribal housing projects in Nevada

The federal Housing and Urban Development department has awarded $17 million to develop and operate affordable housing in tribal communities across Nevada.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced the grants, saying the funding will help Nevada's tribal communities have better access to quality affordable housing.

The list of 19 grants includes $1.59 million to the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada and $2.25 million to the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

The Fallon Paiute Shoshone tribe will receive $1.4 million in grant funding and the Pyramid Lake Paiutes $1.7 million. Just more than $2.1 million was awarded to the Duck Valley tribe north of Elko.

The Reno Sparks Indian Colony will receive $1.22 million for housing projects.

Masto said she would continue to work to secure funding to increase Nevada's supply of affordable homes and improve the quality of life for American Indian families in the state.