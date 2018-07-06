$1M to fund Nevada water pollution projects

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has received $1 million in federal funding to help pay for projects to control nonpoint source water pollution.

Nonpoint source pollution is caused by rain, snowmelt and irrigation flows over developed or disturbed land that becomes contaminated with oil, sediment, pesticides and other pollutants that then get into waterways directly or through storm drains. It's the leading cause of water quality problems in Nevada.

"Nonpoint source pollution remains the biggest threat to Nevada's waterways," according to Birgit Widegren, who manages the program.

State agencies, local and tribal governments, nonprofits and educational institutions are all eligible to apply for grants. More information is available at https://ndep.nv.gov/waters/rivers-streams-lakes/nonpoint -source-pollution-management-program/cwa-319h-grants.

The applications must be filed by the close of business Aug. 24.