2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada State Treasurer

Republicans

Bob Beers

Address: 3008 Hawksdale Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89134

Occupation: Businessman

Age: 58

Contact Information: beers2016@beers4nevada.org; http://www.beers4nevada.org; 702-592-8822

Record of Service: Helped lead the "Fearless Fifteen" to oppose the first attempted Commerce Tax under Gov. Guinn in 2003, then, showing I can work with yesterday's opponent, worked with Gov. Guinn the next session to get $300 refunds on car registrations to refund the surplus over taxation. As a Las Vegas City Councilman, I stopped an effort to divert $50 million from the parks construction budget and give it to a developer to build a soccer stadium downtown so we might be able to attract a professional team. I am a proven, fiscally responsible limited-government conservative. Served in the Navy Reserve.

Education: Nevada public schools, including K-12, community college, UNR (Journalism) and UNLV (Business Administration). Over four decades of adulthood has also added many valuable lessons.

Platform: I have been a Nevada CPA for 30 years, trained and tested in all aspects of cash flow management from investments to debt, as well as additional government cash flow experience in the Nevada Legislature and Las Vegas City Council. My private-sector experience also includes three times having the title "Chief Marketing Officer," twice with companies I founded and later sold, and in between with another company. This is not the kind of marketing where you cold-call a prospect and work them for a stock investment, but the kind where you get a talented group of employees together to create a marketing strategy, implement it and test the results. Often, we have to adjust the strategy before executing and measuring again, and you do this over and over until your 8 years are up. This is what the Treasurer's office needs for its "other duties as assigned" .

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

I would like to continue ensuring that state government does not bounce checks. Also, after the University of Washington at St. Louis compiled a statistical analysis showing some children seem to do better as adults if, while growing up, they know that someone is saving for their future, the Nevada Legislature created two programs to encourage just that: first, a college savings plan was created for every kindergarten student in Nevada funded with $50; and second, a means-tested (limited to $75K in annual income) program where the state will match what parents or grandparents save during the year, up to $300, for up to five years. The Treasurer runs both programs. I hope to visit schools throughout the state to let front-line teachers know and talk about these programs to increase how many Nevadans take advantage.

Derek Uehara

Address: 2505 Anthem Village Drive, Suite E-381, Henderson, NV 89052

Occupation: President, Uehara Financial Group, LLC (full service financial planning and investment firm)

Age: 51

Contact Information: Derek@DerekforNevada.com; http://www.DerekforNevada.com

Record of Service: Former US Army Reservist

Education: Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.; Master of Business Administration (MBA), Claremont Graduate University

Bachelor of Arts (BA), University of Washington

Platform: While most residents are not aware of what the State Treasurer does, there are, in fact, three main responsibilities: 1) cash management and managing several investment accounts; 2) managing unclaimed property; and 3) managing the education accounts. A healthy democracy is only possible if residents are informed, involved, and willing to hold elected officials accountable. Our biggest challenge and opportunity is thus to inform our residents about what the State Treasurer does, about the programs that are available, and about the long-term consequences of not utilizing existing programs.

As State Treasurer, I will work with our office and our residents to create a strategic communications plan that engages our state. This will include visits to each of our 17 counties a minimum of once a year and involve speaking to community, business, and service organizations. We will proactively and consistently communicate with our residents via social media and will share information about existing programs, best practices, and success stories, with the ultimate goal of keeping our residents informed and involved.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

One of the most important roles of Nevada's State Treasurer is to manage the education accounts of the state; this includes the NV Education Savings Account, the NV 529 Plan, and the NV Prepaid Tuition plan. I am committed to dramatically increasing the awareness of and participation in these plans. Nevada ranks 50th in the Nation in education and less than 4 percent of our students are participating in the NV 529 plan!

Our young people are our greatest asset and we need them to succeed. Without proper preparation, including education and training, they may be faced with making unwise choices — choices that will affect the long-term safety and economic health of our state, and potentially jeopardizing the future of all Nevadans.