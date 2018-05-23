2018 Primary Election guide: U.S. Senate

Editor's note: For the 2018 primary election guide candidates were asked for picture, address, occupation, age, contact information. record of service in under 200 words, eduction information a 200-word statement on their platform and to answer what is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix (500 word limit).

Republicans

Sherry Brooks

My name is Sherry Brooks and I am in the Nevada U.S. Senate race this year. I hope to become your new senator. Republican since 1972. As a 9th generation American, I feel decency is important in every aspect of American life.

Peace and freedom cause is quite decisive to speak, project, and recommend decisions to that direction. I can be smart and kind when it is important.

I attended a few colleges in California. My career was a Legal Secretary in corporations in Los Angeles. I retired years ago and took more college classes, but didn't have time to graduate in my second career studying for the political arena this century.

Recommended Stories For You

Please vote for me, because I know that our liberty is at stake, although my opponents won't tell you.

How can I help Nevada you asked? Speak on behalf of the good of the order on current issues, recommend, and help direct from Washington to Nevada. Important to watch homes, historical preservation, natural resources, and reclaim higher education. Thank you.

Sarah Gazala

Address: 8434 Benidorm Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Occupation: Special Education Teacher

Age: 45

Contact: https://www.sarahgazala4nevada.com/; ElectSarahGazala@gmail.com; 702-381-1902

Record of service: I have worked for the Clark County School District for the last 14 years as a teacher specializing in special education.

Education: San Diego State University: Bachelor's Degree, Political Science – International Security Conflict Resolution; University of Nevada, Las Vegas: Masters Degree, Special Education

Platform: "Nevadans have had enough of politicians promising them one thing and doing the opposite. I am running for one reason: to serve the people. I want to hear their concerns and I want to find solutions to those concerns together."

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

An issue that I believe needs to be addressed is are the land use rights. Federal agencies like the Bureau of Land Management as well as the Bureau of Reclamation oversee most of the land in Nevada. Many lands once owned by ranchers have been taken from them through Imminent Domain. Several incidents have taken place in the last few years concerning the routes many of the ranchers take their cattle to preserve their livelihood and clashes with the Government. The roads accessing the lands are not properly maintained, creating accessibility issues for ranchers and others who use those roads as well. The repeal of RS 2477 in the 1970s has led to the arbitrary implementation of laws that negatively affect the livelihood of ranchers and other private citizens in Northern Nevada. These controversies and the resulting standoffs between private citizens and government authorities in the intervening years require solutions that allow both sides to benefit and properly address the issues at hand. We need to continue to maintain the roads, have fewer regulations and restrictions to accessing lands.

Tom Heck

Address: P.O. Box 17886, Reno, NV 89511

Occupation: Retired Military Program Mgr

Contact Information: tomheckforussenate@gmail.com; 775 393-0500; tomheck.org/; Twitter: @heckforussenate; Facebook: @TomHeckforUSSenate

Record of Service: Military: Tom is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and served 22 years on active duty in the Air Force. Civilian: After Tom's retired from the military, he began working for the University of Southern California as the Director of Buildings & Grounds. From there, he took a job with the City of Reno as the Deputy Director of Public Works for Maintenance. After five years, he left to work for Interwest Consulting, filling in multiple positions for the City of Yuba City and Elk Grove, CA. Tom then took a job as the General Services Director for El Dorado County, CA. Following this, he worked as the Town Manger in Manalapan, FL. From there, Tom took a job with Chugach as the PM for Logistics for the Reagan Ballistic Missile Test Site out in Kwajalein. Tom's first run for US Senate was in 2016. He came in third.

Education: United States Air Force Academy, USAF Academy, Colorado: Bachelor of Science Degree (BS), General Studies: Civil Engineering/Math; Pepperdine University, Malibu, California: Master's of Business Administration (MBA); Troy State University, Troy, Alabama: Master of Science Public Administration (MPA); George Washington University, Washington D.C., Ed. S., Human Resource Development; 1995 Air War College, Air University, Maxwell AFB, AL; 1984 Air Command and Staff College, Air University, Maxwell AFB, AL; 1980 Squadron Officer School, Air University, Maxwell AFB, AL

Platform: Fellow Republicans, Tom Heck is the only electable conservative Republican running for U.S. Senate. Do you want a politician who tells you what you want to hear, who talks one way and votes anotheror do you want someone who believes in Republican principles and supports our president's agenda! Now, what can we do to Make America Great Again?

Build the wall

Repeal Obamacare

Strengthen our military

Reduce regulations

Cut spending

These are just a few of the key issues we will tackle together.

For more information, please visit tomheck.org, or call 775-393-0500.

On June 12th, you have the opportunity to elect a true conservative to the US Senate by voting for Tom Heck.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

The biggest issues is that Nevada voters elect RINOs to office and they get into office and vote with the Liberals. Most people I talk to are looking for a strong conservative to speak up for them — that is Tom Heck! Tom will continue to support President Trump's conservative agenda and consistently support: building the wall, repealing Obamacare, strengthening our military, reducing regulations, cutting taxes and cutting spending.

Bottom line: The choice in this election is clear: Do you want politician who tells you what you want to hear … or do you want someone who brings a systematic business approach, focusing on problem solving and common sense solutions to produce successful outcomes? Tom Heck will be YOUR VOICE for: Common sense solutions and successful outcomes, truth-telling at the expense of political correctness and doing only those things that make sense! "Making America Great Again!" Check out my new video at: https://youtu.be/uiF5zfiNiyg

Dean Heller

Address: 3652 S. Virginia St. #C3, Reno, NV 89502;

Occupation: U.S. Senator

Age: 58

Contact Information: 702-228-2012; info@DeanHeller.com; http://www.DeanHeller.com

Record of service: Nevada Assembly, Secretary of State, House of Representatives, and U.S. Senate

Education: Carson High School; Bachelor's Degree in Business, USC

Platform: As the senior U.S. Senator from Nevada, I am committed to getting things done for Nevada, and will work with anybody, in either party, to fix a problem. In fact, I was recently named the 5th most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate. Whether it's a hospitality worker on the Las Vegas Strip, a high tech employee in Reno, or a ranching family in rural Nevada, it is my job to be a champion for all Nevadans and promote policies that make it easier for them to get ahead. I will continue to fight for our veterans, cut regulations for small businesses, support hardworking families, and champion a government that works for you and not the other way around.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

Too many hardworking Nevada families and small business owners are struggling to keep their heads above water. In fact, real median household income in Nevada is down $7,000 from 10 years ago, and it's been reported that nearly two-thirds of Americans do not have even $500 set aside to cover an unexpected emergency expense. Between providing for their children, paying their mortgage and monthly bills, and ensuring there's food on the table every night, many Nevadans tell me it feels like they cannot get ahead no matter how hard they try. That's why I successfully fought to ensure that taxpayers could keep more of their paychecks. Last year, I helped craft and push into law the first sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than three decades. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowers rates for all income brackets and it includes my provision to double the child tax credit from $1,000 per child to now $2,000. While it's only been a few months since the law was enacted, Nevadans are already benefiting from it. In fact, Nevada was recently ranked second among states when it comes to middle-income families who benefit the most from tax reform. Since the law was enacted, about 11,000 Nevadans got a raise, roughly 13,000 Nevadans received special bonuses of up to $2,000, and up to 25,000 Nevadans may benefit from college tuition assistance, increased pension funding, expanded maternity and paternity leave, and more paid holidays. Furthermore, more than 10,000 jobs are expected to be added in Southern Nevada alone. As the son of a Carson City school cook and an auto mechanic, I know that Nevadans work hard for every dollar they earn. That is why I will continue to push for lower taxes for Nevadans and less government regulation for small business owners.

Editor's Note: Vic Harrell didn't respond to the questionnaire.

Democrats

Allen Rheinhart

Address: 1736 E. Charleston Blvd. #161, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Occupation: Black Lives Matter/Human and Civil Rights Activist

Age: 60

Contact Information: allenrheinhart@gmail.com; allenrheinhart.net

Education: High school

Platform: My platform is very simple — it's one of human & civil rights. Our Democratic Party leaders (New Yorker Chuck Schumer who replaced Harry Reid, along with Ben Cardin of Maryland) don't care about the important issues that we progressive Nevadans value. Their devotion to Apartheid Israel knows no limits.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

As U.S. Senator for the state of Nevada, I will do as no other Nevada senator has done I will 'demand' that the U.S. government clean up and compensate ALL those effected by our governments utter disregard for their health and safety. What's happened and continues to happen to the citizens is absolutely unconscionable — and that no Nevada senator has done anything about it is even more unconscionable. Well, I guarantee you that I'm going to do something about, it's going to get fixed ASAP. Children dying of brain cancer because of the negligence of our government? Our state of Nevada has three (3) Superfund sites, the Carson River mercury site, the Anaconda mine and the Rio Tinto copper mine. None of them have yet to be cleaned up, well, the responsible parties are gonna cleaned them up because all these human rights violations I'm making my day-one responsibility as US senator. The American people should has clean air to breathe, clean water to bathe in, to wash their cloths in, and yes, even to drink — right from the tap in our homes — but that's not the case across our republic. Lyon, Churchill, Storey, Elko counties are treated like some third world country in Africa. In the 30 YEARS that Reid was senator he didn't less than nothing to truly better the lives of rural Nevadans. That's because Reid wasn't a progressive. My dad (my superhero) was a lifelong union man who was born in 1920 in North Carolina, he worked his whole life tryin' to make a dollar out of a dime so that his family could have a quality life (I'm the last of 6 children, his first son was born during WWII, in 1941, myself in 1957). He believed that government was SUPPOSED to better the lives of ALL of its citizens, be they, black white, brown, or Asian, if the lived in the rural areas or the big cities, they all had equal human value and that government policies should be reflective of that. Nevada isn't the sparsely populated Nevada of the 1950s, used to test nuclear bombs. Playtime is over. It's time we Nevadans see ourselves as the vanguard of a new Progressive movement that will sweep into office people that actually come to work to fix what's broken in society, to [first] right the wrongs of the previous government. That's how we get to a better tomorrow. Send me to the US Senate to handle your affairs while you're otherwise occupied tryin' (yourselves) to make a dollar out of a dime. Rest assured you won't have to remind me why you hired me — I'll be 'on it' each and every day.

Jacky Rosen

Address: P.O. Box 27195, Las Vegas, NV 89126

Occupation: Member of Congress

Age: 60

Contact Information: info@rosenfornevada.com; http://www.rosenfornevada.com

Record of service: Elected in 2016 to represent Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Education: University of Minnesota – Bachelor of Arts, 1979

Platform: As your next Senator, I will work tirelessly to strengthen the ladder of economic opportunity for the next generation, whether it's expanding our clean energy economy, improving our education system for the jobs of the future, raising incomes for working families, or improving your access to quality, affordable health care. Like so many Nevadans, I'm deeply concerned about the direction of our country right now. As a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, I have a record of working across the aisle to find smart solutions. I will stand up to special interests and push for real reform to fix the dysfunction and abuse of taxpayer dollars in Washington. I believe strongly in the need to protect our Dreamers and pass comprehensive immigration reform that secures our borders, grows Nevada's economy, and provides an earned path to citizenship. And with more than 200,000 veterans in Nevada, I'm working to raise pay for our troops, improve health care programs for veterans, combat veteran homelessness, and hold the VA accountable. I will always be a champion for hardworking Nevada families, and I'm running for Senate to fight for the state I've called home for nearly 40 years.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

Over and over again, Nevadans tell me they're worried about health care, education, and having a good-paying job with a secure retirement. I believe health care is a right, not a privilege, and too many Nevadans right now are facing uncertainty and rising insurance premiums. I believe the best path forward is working together to build on and improve the Affordable Care Act, and that's why I've focused on standing up to the reckless, partisan repeal plans in the current Congress. Our health care system has real problems that we need to work together to fix by reducing prescription drug costs, protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions, creating a public health insurance option, and addressing Nevada's doctor shortages.

Editor's Note: Danny Burleigh, David Drew Knight, Sujeet "Bobby" Mahendra and Jesse Sbaih didn't respond to the questionnaire.

No political party

Richard "Ricardo" Charles

Address: PO Box 1018, Crystal Bay, NV 89402-1018

Occupation: Finance

Age: 68

Contact Information: 702-569-9493; silversenator2018@gmail.com; https://gab.ai/silversenator2018

Record of Service: Successful political campaigns since 1970, founder Aquarius House Inc emergency housing and crisis intervention.

Education: Amherst, SF State, Stanford, Oxford

Platform: We are the Constitutional, Lobby-Free, Independent candidate for All Nevadans.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

Nevada Economy ranked 29th. With all of our resources and Constitutional government, we can be #1.