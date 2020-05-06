2020 Primary election: Assembly District 40 – Republicans

P.K. O’Neill

Occupation: Retired Division Chief, Nevada Department of Public Safety

Age: 68

Contact: PK@PK4NV.com; http://www.PKOneill4nv.com

Record of Service

I have a 40-year record of active involvement and leadership in Carson City. My career was spent protecting our community in public safety, capped by my service as a Division Chief with the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

After retiring from my career in public safety, I was elected to represent Assembly District 40 for the 2015 session of the Nevada Legislature. During that term, I authored five pieces of legislation, all of which were enacted.

Since then, I was appointed by Gov. Sandoval as a Commissioner on the Nevada Commission on Ethics and reappointed by Gov. Sisolak. I also serve on the Board of Directors for the Carson Tahoe Health System (Carson Tahoe Hospital) and as chairman of the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army of Carson City and Douglas County.

I am an active member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Community and enjoy volunteering at the Carson Animal Shelter.

Education: Georgetown Preparatory School (1970), Miami-Dade Community College (AA 1976); Sierra Nevada College (BS 1985)

A statement about your platform and issues the state needs to fix for Carson City

We are living in unprecedented times and now, more than ever, we need leaders in Carson City who know how to get laws passed, defend our freedoms and make the tough decisions to reduce our state budget and remove excess government waste. When incumbent Al Kramer withdrew from the race, he and several others in the community encouraged me to run. I ultimately said “yes” because it is in not in my nature to sit on the sidelines and complain, but rather to be involved in seeking solutions. Having lived in and served Carson City for the past 40 years, I am proud of our community and will provide the thoughtful and informed leadership we will need to get Nevada back on track.

The impacts of COVID-19 will be devastating to our economy, and tough decisions will need to be made. I have a proven track record of getting legislation passed, and will fight to keep our pro-business, low-tax climate. We need to support our businesses so they can support our state. Just as important as the economic impact of the virus is the public health aspect. My service on the Carson Tahoe Hospital board will help me to craft policy that will serve all Nevadans.

In addition to supporting our businesses, we need to do a better job supporting our veterans. I am proud of my role in the creation of the Nevada Veterans Home, and look forward to continuing to work with Veterans groups to promote the interests of those who have served our country.

Ensuring that mental health services are available statewide is another priority. The state must deal with the effects of opioid and other addictions, along with the effects of domestic abuse and suicide.

Supporting education supports our future, and I will advocate for education choice working alongside traditional education. K-12 education isn’t a one-size-fits-all model, and we should allow students to learn through the model that fits them best. I have also supported the expansion of programs at Western Nevada College, such as the building trades program and the college’s medical provider programs.

The next legislative session will also face reapportionment. I will fight to ensure that the 40th Assembly District continues to include all of Carson City, and not be divided into other districts.

My lifelong career in law enforcement gives me real world experience on how policies on public safety and the Second Amendment will affect Nevada. Efforts to reform the criminal justice system must be balanced with the public’s right to live in safety. The National Rifle Association has always praised my consistent support of the Second Amendment.

It is a challenging time, and I know that Nevadans want to be back at work to make a future for their families. I will continue to fight for Carson City and Nevada as we know it. I will fight for less government regulation and enhanced support for local businesses, which will help Nevada get back on track and move our state forward.

Day Williams

Occupation: Lawyer.

Age: 65

Contact: 775-885-8398; http://www.day4assembly.com; “Elect Day Williams” on Facebook

Record of service: 28 years serving the Reno-Carson area as a lawyer; Chair of Administrative Council at First United Methodist Church, Director of the Widow’s Mite Live, a non-profit organization; certificates from VARN for pro bono work; volunteer, The Bridge Kids After-School program.

Education: Reno High School, Reed College, B.A.; University of Arizona School of Law (now the James E. Rogers School of Law), J.D.

A statement about your platform and issues the state needs to fix for Carson City

Let’s reopen Nevada as soon as it is safe and healthy to do so.

No big tax hikes. Repeal the Commerce Tax. Spend wisely.

Stop unfair redistricting.

Protect 2nd Amendment rights. Repeal “red flag” laws.