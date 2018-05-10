$800,000 in National Endowment for the Arts grants awarded to Nevada

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded nearly $800,000 to Nevada arts programs for fiscal 2018.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto praised the decision to award four separate grants.

"I commend the National Endowment for the Arts for their support and their commitment to providing Nevadans the opportunity to boldly express their capacity for creativity," she said.

The largest of the grants is $704,200 to the Nevada Arts Council to support a variety of arts programs, services and activities around the state.

In addition, the Churchill Arts Council was awarded $35,000 to support a series of music performances at the Oats Park Art Center.

The City of Sparks was awarded $50,000 to support a public art and cultural district plan in downtown Sparks and the Nevada Ballet Theatre was awarded $10,000 to support presentation of dance works by choreographers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino.