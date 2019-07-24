Aaron Sims enters race for Carson City mayor in 2020

The 2020 race for Carson City mayor has its first official entrant.

Aaron Sims announced his candidacy last weekend in a Mills Parks event.

According to his web site, simsforcarson.com, Sims’ focus would be on fighting poverty, improving education, government ethics, addressing infrastructure, and open space and the environment.

His biography says Sims has worked in politics, including on campaigns for president and supervisor, and as an unpaid lobbyist.