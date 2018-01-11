Aberasturi files for Nevada Supreme Court seat

District Judge Leon Aberasturi on Thursday filed as a candidate for one of three open seats on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Aberasturi is currently one of two judges in the Third Judicial District which includes Lyon County. He has been a licensed Nevada lawyer since 1993.

Aberasturi received his law degree from the University of Idaho.

He's the second current district judge to file for that seat. The other is Elissa Cadish, currently a judge in Clark County.

Three seats are up for election on Nevada's Supreme Court, two because Justices Michael Cherry and Michael Douglas announced their retirement at the end of 2018.

Appellate Court Justice Abbi Silver is running for the other seat opened by those retirements and, so far, has no opposition.

The third is currently held by Lidia Stiglich who was appointed to that post in 2016. Prior to that appointment, she was a Washoe County District Judge. She's running for election to a full term and is opposed by Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter.

Supreme Court terms are six years.

Filing for judicial offices closes at 5 p.m. Friday.