AG Ford joins coalition opposing limits on access to asylum process

Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined the multi-state coalition opposing the Trump administration’s limits on access to the asylum process.

The rule states that people arriving at the southern border seeking asylum have to have applied and been denied protection in at least one other country they crossed through before arriving at the U.S. border.

“Facing violence or persecution, asylum seekers look to us for help and safety,” said Ford.

He said he will fight every attempt by Trump to turn his back on those in dire need of assistance.

Now 23 attorney’s general have joined the American Civil Liberties Union suit to block the rule that Ford said has greater impact on unaccompanied children and LGBTQ applicants as well as women.

Ford said those people are often targets of sexual violence and children are too often recruited by gangs.

The lawsuit urges the 9th Circuit Court to uphold the district court ruling enjoining implementation of the rule.