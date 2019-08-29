AG joins opposition to allowing indefinite detention of immigrant children

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit to block the Trump Administration’s new rules that would allow indefinite detention of immigrant children.

“This latest Trump Administration policy to keep children in cages for an indefinite period of time is both cruel and shameful,” he said. “What’s more, it reverse’s a longstanding court-approved settlement concerning the humane treatment of immigrant children.”

That settlement is the Flores Settlement agreement that was crafted after a lawsuit filed in 1985 that set standards for handling detention of minors in those cases including providing the release of children to parents, guardians or relatives “without unnecessary delay” and placing children in the least restrictive setting as well as requiring safe and sanitary conditions for all facilities.

The complaint is being filed in the Central District of California.