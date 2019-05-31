Amendment would put equality protections in Nevada Constitution

A constitutional amendment was introduced in the Senate on Thursday that would guarantee equal rights protections in the Nevada Constitution.

SJR8 was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas.

It points out there are numerous prohibitions against discrimination in Nevada statutes.

The resolution would enshrine those protections in the constitution barring discrimination on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

If the joint resolution is approved in the final days of the 2019 Legislature, it would have to also be approved by the 2021 Legislature and then approved by a vote of the people before becoming part of the state constitution.

The measure was referred to the Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.