Amodei files for House seat; opposed by 3 Democrats

After the initial surge in candidate filings on Monday, the pace tapered off dramatically through week one of the two-week open filing period.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei filed Friday morning for another two-year term in the CD2 seat he has held since 2011.

Thus far, he is the only Republican in the race. The other three candidates — Clint Koble, Ian Leutkehans and Rich Shepherd — are all Democrats. In addition, all three of them have run against Amodei in the past — Shepherd in 2016, Koble in 2018 and Leutkehans as a Republican in the 2018 primary. Democrat Patricia Ackerman announced plans to run but hasn’t filed as yet and Ed Cohen of Reno has announced plans to file Monday as a Democrat.

No Democrat has won CD4 in the 40 years since the district was created.

In CD4, incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford also faces three opponents. Two are fellow Democrats and the latest to file is Jennifer Eason. The other two are Democrat Christopher Colley and Republican Sam Peters.

Carson City’s District 40 seat has four candidates including incumbent Republican Al Kramer. Carson lawyer Day Williams filed against Kramer in the primary. Democrats Derek Morgan and Sherrie Scaffidi are also running.

So far, the only other multi-county legislative seat up for grabs that is contested is AD36 which is held by Greg Hafen who was appointed to represent the mostly Nye County district after the death of Dennis Hof. He drew fellow Republican Joseph Bradley on Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, Pete Goicoechea of Eureka in Senate District 19, John Ellison in AD33, Robin Titus in AD38 and Jim Wheeler in AD39 have no opponents. All are Republican incumbents.

In AD36, which represents northern Washoe and all or part of six other rural counties, Republican Alexis Hansen has announced she will run again. But Democrat Paula Povilaitis is the only one who has filed at this point.

Three vying for Carson mayor

The Carson City Mayor race will be on the June primary ballot after Nathaniel Killgore filed earlier this week.

That puts three candidates in the race to replace Mayor Bob Crowell who is termed out.

Carson School Board trustee Joe Cacioppo, representing district 7, drew a challenge from Joy Trushenski on Friday.

Currently filed in Carson City are:

Laurel Crossman, School District Trustee District 2

Michael B. Walker, School District Trustee District 5

Joe Cacioppo, School District Trustee District 7

Aaron Sims, Mayor

Lori Bagwell, Mayor

Nathaniel D Killgore, Mayor

Lorne Houle, Supervisor Ward 2

Lisa Schuette, Supervisor Ward 4

Michael “Mike” Smith, Supervisor Ward 4

Joy R. Trushenski, School District Trustee District 7

Douglas commissioner races made official

The two announced Douglas County commissioner races were made official during the first week of filing.

District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh filed on Wednesday. He will face challenger Mark Gardner, who was first in line on Monday.

District 5 candidate Nathan Tolbert filed on Friday morning against Walt Nowosad, who also turned out first thing on Monday.

The filing period continues through March 13.

The first contested race in the history of the East Fork Fire Protection District Board developed when Gardnerville residents Terry Faff and John Bellona filed. Both men sought appointment to the vacated District 1 seat last year, with Faff getting the nod.

Three people are seeking two seats on the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District board. Board member Robert McDowell filed to retain his seat. James McKalip and Darby Baligad are also seeking seats on the board that governs Douglas County’s largest community.

Three Indian Hills residents are filing for two seats the general improvement district board.

Dale Dunham, Anthony Rivano and Russ Siegman all filed during the first week.

Four southern Douglas County residents filed for three seats on the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District Board. George Barber, Gerald Clark, Sharon Ferris and Amber Carrillo are all seeking election to the board.

Filing will resume Monday and run through 5 p.m., Friday.

Kurt Hildebrand and Anne Knowles contributed to this report.