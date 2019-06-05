Applicants sought for Nevada participatory democracy committee
Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
The Secretary of State’s office is looking for volunteers to serve on the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy.
The nine-member panel is charged with identifying and proposing programs that support increasing participation in the democratic process and solutions to problems with the democratic process and participation in Nevada.
The deadline for applying at the Secretary of State’s office is June 28 at 5 p.m.
Government