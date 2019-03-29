Assembly approves marriage equality amendment

The proposed constitutional amendment removing language that defines only marriages between a man and a woman as valid was passed by the Assembly on Friday.

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, said AJR2 would replace that section of the Nevada Constitution with language stating "all legally valid marriages must be treated equally under the law."

The measure does, however, allow religions and clergy to decline to perform marriages between same sex couples.

Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, thanked sponsors of the measure saying she has friends both in the LGBTQ movement and the clergy who want the change.

Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, said the section allowing clergy to opt out convinced him to add his support to the amendment.

The vote was 38-2 with Republicans Jim Wheeler of Gardnerville and John Ellison of Elko opposed.

AJR2 was already approved by the 2017 Legislature but must go through the process twice before going to the ballot. The resolution heads to the Senate where, if approved, it will be put on the 2020 General Election ballot for voters to decide.