Attempt to restart Yucca Mountain licensing blocked in U.S. House

LAS VEGAS — A U.S. House committee has blocked the latest attempt in Congress to restart the licensing process for a nuclear waste repository at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the House Rules Committee rejected a request Wednesday by Illinois Republican Rep. John Shimkus to keep the project alive by setting aside money for the licensing.

The Democrat-controlled committee voted the measure down.

Nevada lawmakers helped fight off a similar attempt earlier this year to revive the mothballed project in a spending bill.

Most Nevada officials oppose the project, arguing the site outside of Las Vegas is unsuitable to safely store the material.