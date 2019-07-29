Authorities search Walker Lake apartment of Gilroy gunman; weapon purchased from Fallon shop

Police officers carry evidence bags from the family home of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman Santino William Legan on Monday, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. The Sunday evening shooting left at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, dead and wounding about 15 others. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
FBI personnel examine an area around an inflatable slide at Christmas Hill Park, the scene of Sunday's deadly shooting, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why 19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire on a popular food festival at the park less than a mile from his parents' home in California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
In this aerial photo, emergency personnel, right, walk among vendor booths at Christmas Hill Park, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif., the site of a shooting the day before at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why a 19-year-old opened fire on a popular food festival less than a mile from his parents' home in California, killing two children and another man, but believe many more people would have died if officers patrolling the event had not stopped the gunman so quickly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
In this aerial photo, vendor booths line Christmas Hill Park, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif., the site of a shooting the day before at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why a 19-year-old opened fire on the popular food festival less than a mile from his parents' home in California, killing two children and another man, but believe many more people would have died if officers patrolling the event had not stopped the gunman so quickly. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
FBI personnel pass a ticket booth at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Monday, July 29, 2019 in Calif., the morning after a gunman killed at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounding about 15 others. A law enforcement official identified the gunman, who was shot and killed by police, as Santino William Legan. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
A police officer leaves the family home of Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman Santino William Legan on Monday, July, 29, 2019, in Gilroy, Calif. The Sunday evening shooting left at least three people, including a 6-year-old boy, dead and wounding about 15 others. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP | FR34727 AP
Show CaptionsHide Captions
Authorities in Northern Nevada say they searched an apartment believed to have been used by the 19-year-old man responsible for the California garlic festival shooting that killed two children and a recent college graduate.
Police say Santino William Legan killed three victims and wounded 12 others Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Mineral County District Attorney Sean Rowe confirmed the search by the FBI and local sheriff’s deputies of one of three homes in a modest stucco single-story building overlooking Walker Lake a few miles north of Hawthorne.
Mineral County Sheriff Randy Adams called the investigation ongoing and declined in a statement to provide information about what was sought or found.
A spokeswoman for the FBI in Nevada declined to comment.
Another apartment in the triplex appeared to be vacant, and no one answered the door at the third.
Also, a Fallon gun shop says the gunman purchased his rifle through the store’s online shop and appeared happy and presented “no reasons for concern” when he appeared in person.
Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo in Fallon posted on the shop’s Facebook page that “we are heartbroken this could ever happen,” and the business “would never sell any firearm to anyone who acted wrong or looks associated with any bad group like white power.”
The post’s author, who signed off as “Mike,” said he did not know the gunman, but “when I did see him, he was acting happy and show no reasons for concern.”
A law enforcement official said investigators believe the gunman used a WASR-10, which was purchased from Big Mikes Gun and Ammo in Nevada earlier this month. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.