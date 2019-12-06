Bernie Sanders bringing campaign to Carson City

Sen. Bernie Sanders returns to Nevada this week with three stops planned in Northern Nevada, including Carson City.

Sanders, I-Vt., will kick off the tour with a town hall in Elko on Sunday. It will be held in the Elko High School at 4 p.m.

He visits Carson City on Monday, holding another town hall event at the Stewart Community Center beginning at noon.

Finally, he will hold a third event at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission is free and open to the public. Entrance to all events is first come, first served.

On Tuesday, Sanders will be in Las Vegas for two more events including a meeting with the Las Vegas Ethiopian community led by Assemblyman Alexander Assefa.