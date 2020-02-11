Bernie Sanders coming to Carson City this weekend

Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is returning to Carson City.

Sanders will be at Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) in Carson City at noon on Sunday.

The MAC is located at 1860 Russell Way.

This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool.

RSVP at https://events.berniesanders.com/event/231174/