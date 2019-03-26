Bill would hike Nevadaâ€™s minimum wage
March 26, 2019
A new bill in Nevada aims to raise the state's minimum wage.
Legislation introduced Monday would increase the minimum wage to $12 an hour for workers that are not offered health insurance. The minimum wage under the bill would rise to $11 an hour for workers that are offered health insurance.
The measure is a legislative priority for Democrats, who hold a majority in the state Senate and a super majority in the Assembly. The current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour for workers who have been offered health benefits and $8.25 per hour for all other employees.
The legislation stipulates that minimum hourly pay would gradually increase until it reaches the new minimum wage levels outlined in the bill.
