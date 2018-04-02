Carson City Board of Supervisors to consider joining lawsuit on opioids

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will consider whether to join a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The suit would seek to recover monetary damages for harm to the city and its resources caused by the opioid epidemic.

The supervisors will first hear a presentation by Eglet Prince, a Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm, on the impact of opioids on Nevada counties, including Carson City.

After the presentation, the board will vote whether to enter into a contingency fee agreement with the law firm, which would be 25 percent of the recovery from the suit.

The board will also review and advise staff on the city's waste management services request for proposal. The current contract expires in June next year and the city is considering changing the way it does trash and recycling pick up.

According to the staff report, the staff is looking for guidance on franchised residential and commercial service; mandatory residential service; automated trash and single-stream recycling service; and yard waste service.

The supervisors will hear about a proposed affordable housing project. The Valley Springs Apartments project would include 61 units in a multi-family development on about 2 acres at 680 Hot Springs Road.

The first phase consists of 28 units: three will be designated as eligible to households earning not more than 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) with the remaining 25 units eligible to household incomes at or below 60 percent AMI. Six special needs units will be offered as a priority to veterans with special needs and the overall project will provide preference for vets living under 60 percent of AMI.

The board will vote whether to authorize Mayor Bob Crowell to sign a letter acknowledging an application from Northern Nevada Community Housing to the State of Nevada for the use of HOME Investment Partnership Funds as part of the financing for the project.

The supervisors also will consider a couple contracts, a $300,000 contract for emergency services transportation and $258,233.62 for new radios, as well as hear the first reading of the new restaurant inspection policies.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.