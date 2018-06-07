Brothel question to go to November ballot in Lyon County

Residents in Lyon County will have the chance to decide if they no longer want brothels in their county during the November election.

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a resolution to place an advisory question on the November ballot to address the brothel issue: The question reads:

"Shall the Lyon County Board of Commissioners rescind Title 3, Chapter 5, the Lyon County Brothel Ordinance, in order to end brothels and legalized prostitution in Lyon County, Nevada?"

As of now there are four brothels all owned by Dennis Hof in Lyon County and they're all located in Mound House just across the county line from Carson City.