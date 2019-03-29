Bump stocks to be reviewed Monday

The Senate and Assembly Judiciary committees meet in joint session Monday morning to hear the bill that would ban "bump stocks" and any other devices designed to make semi-automatic weapons fire like machine guns.

Those were the devices used by the shooter in the October 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

But AB291 by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, also does a number of other things including lowering the amount of alcohol a person can have in their system while possessing a firearm. Persons found in violation of that rule could forfeit the weapon, pay up to $1,000 in fines and serve up to six months in jail.

The bill would lower the percentage of blood alcohol a person possessing a weapon can have from 0.10 to the state DUI limit that's already 0.08.

AB291 would also repeal the existing law that bars cities, counties and towns from regulating the sale, transfer, possession, carrying, registration and licensing of firearms and accessories. That would allow local governments to impose rules on firearm purchases, possession and use.

Finally, it would give local governments the ability to restrict concealed weapons permit holders from carrying a firearm in their public buildings if they so choose.