Candidate files to run for Carson City justice of the peace position

Carson City attorney Ryan Russell filed Tuesday for Carson City justice of the peace department 2, according to a release.

The seat is currently held by John Tatro, who is retiring.

Russell is a partner at Allison McKenzie, a Carson City law firm. He also serves as special master for the Carson City Juvenile Court, a judge pro tem for the Carson City Justice and Municipal Court, and serves as Carson City's representative on the State Bar of Nevada's Board of Governors.

"I've always wanted to be a judge. I think it's such an important position that mandates a true sense of justice, equality and fairness." Russell said in the release. "I will bring a strong understanding of our legal system, a true commitment to the rule of law as well as impartiality."

Russell, a Carson City native and fourth generation Nevadan, is a graduate of Carson High School. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno and graduated from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

He also volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada and served as president of the Board of Directors in 2009. He is an active member of the Carson City Rotary Club.

Russell lives in Carson City with his wife and three children.