Candidate filing for Nevada elections opens March 5

Candidates can begin filing for non-judicial offices March 5.

The filing period will run through March 16.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is encouraging candidates who file at the Secretary of State's office to schedule appointments in advance. Appointments aren't mandatory but, if a candidate arrives without an appointment, there may be a wait before they can file.

The Secretary of State's offices in Carson City and Las Vegas are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. as are the county election offices.

Candidates for offices that must file with the Secretary of State include those seeking a seat in Congress as well as Nevada's constitutional officers. Also included, candidates for legislative offices and seats on the board of regents that represent more than one county.

Legislative candidates and others seeking to represent districts wholly within a single county as well as those seeking county offices must file with the county clerk or voter registrar in that county. Candidates for municipal offices must file with their city clerk.

Candidates need to provide proof of residence such as a valid Nevada drivers' license, current utility bill, bank statement or pay stub. A voter registration card isn't an acceptable proof of residence.

In addition, they must pay the filing fee.

For U.S. Senate, that fee is $500, for the House of Representatives or governor $300, for the other constitutional offices, $200 and $100 for any county or legislative office $100. For any district office other than a judge, constable or other township office $30. There's no fee to run for the board of regents.