Candidate filing for Nevada elections opens Monday

The filing period for candidates seeking non-judicial elective office in Nevada opens Monday at 8 a.m.

Among the offices on the ballot are congressional seats, state legislative seats, members of the Board of Regents, state Board of Education and numerous local offices in the capital.

Candidate filing will run from Monday through March 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at both the Secretary of State’s office and the Carson City Elections Division.

At the top of the list for Nevada are the two multi-county House of Representatives seats. Those candidates will file at the Secretary of State’s office either in Carson City or Las Vegas.

Republican Mark Amodei in CD2 will see at least two Democrat challengers this cycle who will have to meet in the June primary. Patricia Ackerman of Douglas County and Clint Koble of Reno are both seeking the seat. Koble was defeated by Amodei two years ago. Ackerman lost an attempt to unseat incumbent Republican Assemblyman Jim Wheeler in that same cycle.

The other multi-county congressional seat, CD4, is currently held by Democrat Steven Horsford and is the most competitive of the four having been won by both Republicans and Democrats. He expects a General Election challenge, possibly by Crescent Hardy, the Republican who held CD4 before Horsford was elected.

The other two members of Congress, Democrats Dina Titus and Susie Lee, represent districts completely within Clark County and will file there.

There are also numerous legislative seats up for grabs including all 42 members of the Assembly. But, this cycle, only one of the state Senate’s multi-county seats is on the ballot — the District 19 seat representing almost all of Eastern Nevada outside of Las Vegas. That post is currently held by Pete Goicoechea of Eureka. It will be Goicoechea’s last election for District 19 before being termed out.

Carson City’s Assembly District 40 is currently held by Republican Al Kramer who is seeking his third two-year term. He files with the Secretary of State because, in addition to Carson City, the district includes a piece of Washoe Valley. Independent Derek Morgan of Carson City has announced he will challenge Kramer.

There are five other multi-county districts filing here, all currently held by Republicans.

John Ellison is running for his final term representing AD33 in Elko, Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties. Alexis Hansen of Sparks is seeking a second term in AD32 representing Washoe County from Sparks north, Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral, Esmeralda and a piece of Nye counties. Robin Titus is running for her fourth term in AD38 representing Churchill and Lyon counties. Wheeler, of Minden, is seeking a fifth term in the district representing Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

Finally, Gregory Hafen of Pahrump is running to keep his AD36 seat he was appointed to after the death of Dennis Hof. The district represents parts of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.

There are at least two open seats on the Board of Regents. Kevin Page is termed out after four terms on the board and Trevor Hayes has said he won’t seek re-election. Rick Trachok of Reno hasn’t decided if he’s running again. But Sam Liebermann says he will run to keep his seat.

There are four elected seats on the restructured state Board of Education along with seven appointed members. All four are up this election cycle and two — Kevin Melcher and Mark Newburn — are in multi-county seats. The other two are both in Clark County.

Local offices

Mayor Bob Crowell is termed out and can’t seek re-election. Three candidates have annouced they will seek the seat — Lori Bagwell, Nathaniel Killgore and Aaron Sims.

Both Ward 2 and Ward 4 on the board of supervisors are also up for election this year. Brad Bonkowski currently holds the Ward 2 seat, while John Barrette currently holds the Ward 4 seat.

Three school board seats are on the ballot this time: Laurel Crossman in District 2, Michael Walker Jr. in District 5 and Joe Cacioppo in District 7.

Filing fees

For all offices that pay compensation, there are filing fees. Offices that don’t pay including the Board of Regents don’t require fees. In addition, all candidates must present identification and proof of current residence.

For Congress, the fee is $300. County offices and legislative posts charge just $100 to file.

The fees must be paid in cash, by a cashier’s check or certified check. Clerks don’t accept personal checks or credit cards.