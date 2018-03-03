Candidate filing for Nevada elections opens Monday

With filing for judicial offices closed, filing for all other elective offices in this election cycle opens Monday at 8 a.m.

The filing period runs until 5 p.m. March 16.

Filing includes all offices from U.S. Senate and the House down to local offices at the city and county level.

Federal and state constitutional candidates must file with the Secretary of State in either Carson City or Las Vegas. The same is true of candidates for legislative offices and the Board of Regents in districts that represent more than one county.

Candidates for those offices in districts that are wholly within one county file with their county elections clerk.

Candidates for county and city offices also file with their local elections offices.

In addition to the Senate seat held by Dean Heller, all four of Nevada's congressional seats are up and at least two will have new occupants next year. Ruben Kihuen isn't seeking a second term in the House because of allegations of sexual misconduct and Jacky Rosen is running for Heller's seat. Heller must first deal with primary challenger Danny Tarkanian.

Reps. Dina Titus and Mark Amodei are running for re-election.

This cycle, all of Nevada's constitutional offices — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller and treasurer — are up. And at least four of the six will have new occupants after the November elections.

Those departing are Gov. Brian Sandoval who's termed out, Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who's running for governor, Treasurer Dan Schwartz, who's running for governor, and Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, who isn't seeking re-election.

Controller Ron Knecht and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske are seeking a second term but face announced challengers.

For candidates filing at her office, Cegavske encourages people to make an appointment. They aren't necessary but those arriving with no appointment may have to wait. To make an appointment, email to nvelect@sos.nv.gov or call 775-684-5705.

Candidates for all offices must bring proof of residence in the state or the district in which they're running, A drivers' license, bank statement or utility bill will do. A voter registration card will not.

Candidates must also pay the filing fee in cash, cashier's check or certified check. Credit cards and personal or campaign checks aren't accepted.

Filing fees range form $500 for U.S. Senate to nothing for the Board of Regents. There's no filing fee for offices that don't pay.

Below Senate, the fee for Congress or Governor is $300, $200 for the other constitutional offices and the Board of Education. It's $100 for any county office or legislative office and just $30 for any district office other than district judge.

After filing for office, candidates in all cases are required to file their financial disclosure statements by March 26.