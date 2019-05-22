Carson City airport authority bill sent to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

The bill expanding the power of the Carson Airport Authority to manage the airport is on its way to the governor’s desk.

AB406 was approved unanimously by the state Senate on Wednesday.

The measure allows members of the seven-member authority to serve two consecutive terms instead of just one term and allows them to be reappointed after a four-year lapse in service. At present, only the member of the authority who’s named to the board can serve more than one four-year term.

The bill removes the requirement the authority board obtain approval from the Board of Supervisors to acquire real property by lease and personal property by purchase or lease. It also removes the requirement supervisors approve contracts for fixed base operators at the airport.

Finally, it gives the authority to determine practices for hiring, promoting and discharging employees of the airport.