Carson City Board of Supervisors approve tentative map for Andersen Ranch project

The Carson City Board of Supervisors approved the tentative map for a new residential subdivision on Andersen Ranch.

The board voted 4-1 with John Barrette voting no because the roads in the project would be public and their maintenance Carson City’s responsibility.

The board attached some additional conditions to the approval, including that the new owner must mow the property and create firebreaks in the summer to mitigate an ongoing problem of tumbleweeds on the property that are blown into adjacent properties.

The development called Andersen Ranch Estates is a plan for 203 houses on lots ranging from 5,000 square feet to more than 14,000 square feet and roughly 7 acres of open space.

