Carson City budget: Property values expected to be $1.56 billion

Carson City held its annual open house on the city budget to give the public a preview of the coming fiscal year.

Two meetings were held Monday, at noon and at 5:30 p.m., at the Carson City Community Center where staff from the major city departments were available to answer questions. A few members of the public attended the noon meeting.

The meetings led off with a presentation by Jason Link, chief financial officer.

Link said the property tax revenue is projected to be about $25 million and assessed property values to rise 4 percent to $1.56 billion in fiscal year 2019, which runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The city's consolidated tax is projected to increase 4 percent.

The two taxes make up almost three quarters of the city's general fund, which Link said will start the new year with a $9 million balance and is projected to bring in total revenue of $78 million.

The city's tentative budget includes $5.74 million in capital improvements, including $1.18 million for new enterprise resource planning software, $300,000 for new playground equipment, and money for fleet such as replacing eight Sheriff's Office vehicles.

The city also has 19 special revenue funds, including the water fund, which Link said is expected to be flat at just more than $16 million, and the sewer fund, projected to be $15.26 million.

At its April 19 meeting, the Board of Supervisors will consider $1.5 million in supplemental requests, which will include additional staff for the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office, and Parks, Recreation, and Open Space.

Public Works is proposing a reorganization of the department, which would bring back the position of deputy director and split the current position of utility manager into two jobs, one to oversee the water division and another to manage the waste water division.

The current utility manager, David Bruketta, is leaving this month to become utility manager for Lyon County.

The city's 2019 fiscal year budget will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors during its next few meetings and approved at a special meeting of the board on May 21.