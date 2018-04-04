Carson City celebrates being among few to be chosen for grant for Carson Street

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., joined Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell and other elected officials on Wednesday to officially announce a $7.5 million transportation grant for Carson City.

"We received 452 applications and only 41 were chosen. Your project stood out," said Chao.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant will be used to redo the portion of Carson Street between 5th Street and Fairview Drive, connecting the two other street segments of the project between William and 5th streets, and Fairview Drive and the I-580 freeway bypass.

Chao said the project met the goals of the transportation department by enhancing safety, improving quality of life, innovating through the installation of fiber optic cable, and a commitment from local officials.

"We want to empower decisions at the local level," said Chao. "You know best what your community needs."

Chao was introduced by Lucia Maloney, transportation manager, Public Works, who also introduced Crowell and Heller.

Recommended Stories For You

Heller said Nevada is the No. 1 job creating state in the nation.

"The transportation needs we have in this state are tremendous," he said.

Heller also made some other news, announcing the city is also being awarded a $447,000 Buses and Bus Facility Federal Transit Administration grant to replace two buses in its Jump Around Carson fixed-route bus fleet.

He also said Vice President Mike Pence may be visiting Carson City.

"He said he was interested in being in the Nevada Day Parade," said Heller. "That means there's a 50-50 chance."

Heller touted work being done on the federal level, including the recent tax cut bill, and said his goal is the construction of a freeway connecting Phoenix to Las Vegas, and Las Vegas to I-80 in Northern Nevada.

"That is the job I want to get done," said Heller.

After the event, Crowell said Carson Street is key to the city's growth.

"I am terribly proud of our community coming together to invest in our future," said Crowell. "Projects like this are critical for the long-term sustainability of our community."

Also on hand for the event held in front of the state Capitol were Nevada Department of Transportation Director Rudy Malfabon, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the Board of Supervisors, and Carson City Public Works staff who were cited as key to securing the grant.

"It's a very proud day for the city," said Darren Schulz, Public Works director. "As mentioned, it is a very competitive grant and it really speaks to the dedication of the city."