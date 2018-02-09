Carson City CPA candidate for State Controller

Carson City CPA Catherine Byrne has formally announced her candidacy for the office of Nevada State Controller.

"Nevada needs experience and passion for public service in their next controller and it's my mission to respect hard-working Nevadans by ensuring our tax dollars are accurately accounted for and spent wisely," said Byrne. "This year I have a unique opportunity to use my skills in service of the people of Nevada, and it is with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for the office of the Nevada State Controller."

Byrne begins her campaign with several high-profile endorsements, including former Nevada State Treasurer and current Nevada Lieutenant Governor candidate Kate Marshall, and former Nevada State Controller Kim Wallin.

"I am pleased to endorse Catherine in this race and I am confident that with her knowledge and expertise she will serve the state of Nevada well as our next Controller," said former Treasurer Kate Marshall. "I have worked with Catherine Byrne and I know she has the experience and vision needed in our next State Controller" said former Nevada State Controller Kim Wallin.

Byrne has worked her entire career in accounting, tax and audit work for a variety of public and private companies, not-for-profit and government entities. She's an expert in governmental accounting and financial reporting. Byrne has announced campaign events in Reno, Las Vegas and rural Nevada. Official candidate filing begins in March.