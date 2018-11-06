Carson City election results: Furlong re-elected; Giomi takes supervisor seat; Luis wins Justice of the Peace race

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong easily won re-election Tuesday against challenger Lorne Houle. Furlong ended with 17,536 votes (79 percent) to Houle's 4,700 (21 percent).

In the race for Carson City Board of Supervisors Ward 1, former fire chief Stacey Giomi won the seat to replace Karen Abowd who didn't run for re-election. Giomi beat challenger John Wood 66.54 percent to 33.46 percent (14,373-7,228 votes).

The race to replace Justice of the Peace Department 2 Jon Tatro was the closest race of the night with Kristin Luis, Carson City's assistant District Attorney for the past three years, winning with 11,079 (50.92) votes to Ryan Russell's 10,680 (49 percent)

If the polls ever close in Washoe County, and more results are available, we will update here: https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/local/live-updates-2018-general-election/