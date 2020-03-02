Carson City, Gardnerville reps among first to file for election

Among the first candidates to file for non-judicial seats this year were two incumbent legislators representing rural Nevada.

Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, and Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, filed at the Secretary of State’s office Monday morning.

They were followed before noon by Assemblyman Al Kramer, R-Carson City, and Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville.

Reno Democrat Rick Shepherd filed for Congressional District 2, currently held by Republican Mark Amodei as did Ian Leutkehans of Las Vegas.

Luetkehans is running as a Democrat. He ran as a Republican two years ago and lost to Amodei in the primary.

The Democratic primary in that race looks to be crowded since at least two other Democrats are running — Patricia Ackerman of Douglas County and Clint Koble of Reno.

No Democrat has ever won CD2, which was created in 1980. It represents Washoe, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing, Storey, Carson City and most of Lyon County. Amodei has held the seat since 2011.

Steven Horsford, the Democrat incumbent in the other multi-county congressional seat, CD4, filed Monday for a third term. Republican Sam Peters of Las Vegas filed against him.

Goicoechea and Ellison are both running for their final term in those seats because of term limits. Goicoechea is completing his second full term as a state senator in District 19, which stretches across half of Northern Nevada and south along the eastern border. Ellison is completing his fifth term and 10th year in District 33 representing Elko, Eureka, Lincoln and White Pine counties.

Kramer, however, is seeking just his third two-year term representing the capital and most of Washoe Valley. Before that he was Carson City treasurer. Wheeler is seeking is fifth term.

Greg Hafen filed for his first actual election to the Assembly District 36 seat representing most of Nye. All of Lincoln and northern rural Clark County. He was appointed to the seat for the 2019 legislative session after the death of Dennis Hof.

Mark Newburn filed for re-election to the state Board of Education and Katie Coombs filed for the District 2 seat currently held by Kevin Melcher.

Filing runs Monday through Friday ending on March 13. All candidates seeking offices that represent more than one county must file with the Secretary of State in either Carson City or Las Vegas. Those seeking offices that are contained in a single county — primarily Washoe and Clark County seat — file with their county elections office.

Candidates for local offices file with their county clerk.