Carson City incumbent lawmakers file for re-election
March 7, 2018
Secretary of State filings
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and U.S. Senate terms are six years.
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tom Heck, R
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Kolbe, D
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
*David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
Jared Fisher, R
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
*Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Meuller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
Senate District 16:
*Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
*Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
Assembly District 36:
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School Trustee District 6:
*Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
*John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
Both incumbent legislators who represent Carson City have filed for re-election.
Republican Assemblyman Al Kramer filed for his second two-year term representing AD40 on Monday, the first day of filing.
Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, whose district includes south Reno as well as the capital, filed on Wednesday for his third four-year term representing SD16.
Kieckhefer is thus far unopposed but Kramer drew a Democratic opponent, Autumn Zemke, on Tuesday.
Noticeably absent among the filings so far are three prominent gubernatorial candidates — Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak and Republican AG Adam Laxalt.
State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson is expected to file in the near future for lieutenant governor but, so far, only Democrat Kate Marshall and Republican Gary Meyers are in the race.
In Carson City races, the first school trustee candidate filed Wednesday. Donald Carine is seeking the District 6 seat on the school board.
Filing remains open until 5 p.m. Friday, March 16.
NOTE: In Wednesday's newspaper, Alexis Hansen was incorrectly listed as running for Secretary of State. She's running for Assembly District 32.
