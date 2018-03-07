Carson City incumbent lawmakers file for re-election

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and U.S. Senate terms are six years.

Both incumbent legislators who represent Carson City have filed for re-election.

Republican Assemblyman Al Kramer filed for his second two-year term representing AD40 on Monday, the first day of filing.

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, whose district includes south Reno as well as the capital, filed on Wednesday for his third four-year term representing SD16.

Kieckhefer is thus far unopposed but Kramer drew a Democratic opponent, Autumn Zemke, on Tuesday.

Noticeably absent among the filings so far are three prominent gubernatorial candidates — Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak and Republican AG Adam Laxalt.

State Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson is expected to file in the near future for lieutenant governor but, so far, only Democrat Kate Marshall and Republican Gary Meyers are in the race.

In Carson City races, the first school trustee candidate filed Wednesday. Donald Carine is seeking the District 6 seat on the school board.

Filing remains open until 5 p.m. Friday, March 16.

NOTE: In Wednesday's newspaper, Alexis Hansen was incorrectly listed as running for Secretary of State. She's running for Assembly District 32.