Carson City judges file for re-election

Both of Carson City’s district judges filed for re-election Monday morning.

Todd Russell and Jim Wilson filed on the opening day of candidate filing for the 2020 election.

Russell, a Carson City native, was first appointed to the bench in January 2007. He graduated from Carson High in 1965 and received his law degree from McGeorge School of Law in 1974. He was a deputy attorney general until he entered private practice in 1976.

Wilson, also a lifelong resident of Nevada, was elected to the district court bench in 2008. He was raised in Carson City and graduated from Carson High in 1973. He was a smoke jumper for the forest service and worked as a deputy sheriff before attending McGeorge School of Law.

Wilson was Elko district attorney before entering private practice in 1986.