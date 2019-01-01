Carson City Republican Women install new officers

Carson City Republican Women held their December installation dinner meeting on Dec. 18 at Casino Fandango's grand ballroom.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske installed the 2019 officers with more than 100 in attendance. The officers for 2019 are President Angela LoGiurato, First Vice President Sheri Letourneau, Second Vice President Janice Baldwin, Recording Secretary Suzie Weissman and Treasurer Pat Wentworth. A successful silent auction with many lovely items was a great start for funding projects for the coming year.

Woman of the Year 2018 Marti Cockell presented Alicia Eidel to the club as 2019 Woman of the Year recipient. Alicia has been involved in many aspects of the club, the community and charities throughout Carson City and Reno. Thank you Alicia for all you do; you're a great role model.

As we go into 2019, the club will once again present a $2,000 scholarship to a graduating senior, stay involved with the 2019 Legislature, host our NV Day Pancake Breakfast and many new activities. Our women volunteer at the Carson City Senior Center and Republican headquarters, donate their time and money to CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Northern NV Dream Center and PAWS Up for Veterans.

Our January luncheon meeting will be held Jan. 15 at Casino Fandango.

For information, contact the club via email at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com. We welcome all Republican women to attend.