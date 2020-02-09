Carson City Republicans set caucus and convention schedule

Carson City Republicans have announced their schedule for upcoming caucuses, precinct meetings and conventions this election cycle.

The first major event on the list is the annual Lincoln Day Dinner set Feb. 15 at the Casino Fandango Ballroom.

The precinct meetings also will be at Casino Fandango on March 7 from 9 a.m. until noon. Party officials made clear they expect their precinct meetings to be much more subdued than the Democratic caucuses since Donald Trump is the incumbent president. He has been nominated without going through the caucus process.

The county convention where GOP members will begin hashing out their platform will be held April 11, again at Casino Fandango’s ballroom.

The state GOP convention will be on May 16 at the Silver Legacy in Reno. Their delegates from the various county conventions will hammer out the platform they will send to the national convention.