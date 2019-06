President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One in Washington on May 30.

Evan Vucci/AP | AP

Republicans will meet at Glen Eagles Restaurant, 3700 N. Carson St., for President Trump when he announces his candidacy for re-election in 2020.

Trump is scheduled to make his announcement at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. A no-host bar and light refreshments will be available.