Carson City supervisor hosts ‘Breakfast with Brad’ on Friday

Join Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski for "Breakfast with Brad" on Friday, Dec. 7 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Cracker Box restaurant. Any Carson City resident is welcome to attend.

The coffee get togethers are a great opportunity for people to ask questions about city issues as well as share ideas and concerns with Brad.

"We are into the holidays and wrapping up the 2018 calendar year. If you have thoughts to share on the direction the city has gone over the last 12 months I encourage you to join us," he said. "Also, people can let me know what they believe should be a priority in 2019."

No purchase is necessary; the coffee is on Brad. The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William St.