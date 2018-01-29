Carson City Treasurer Gayle Robertson to run for re-election

Carson City Treasurer Gayle Robertson plans to run for reelection.

Robertson has been city treasurer since 2015 when she was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to serve out Al Kramer's term after he left to become deputy state treasurer for investments.

Robertson ran for election in 2016 and is required to run again to hold the office in order to be on the same election cycle as most other Carson City elected officials. The treasurer term is four years.

"The work is interesting and we're really busy right now getting this new software," said Robertson. "I really hope I get reelected so I can be involved in the conversion process."

The state's county assessors and treasurers offices are all converting to new software in 2019 because ADS, the current provider used by the counties, is closing down at the end of 2019.

Robertson formerly worked as controller for the captive insurance division of Pro Group Captive Management. She is a certified public accountant and graduated from University of California, Davis.

It is unclear if there are any other candidates for treasurer. The filing period for non-judicial candidates is March 5-16.