Carson High students to volunteer at polls Tuesday

More than two dozen Carson High School students from Jennifer Chandler's Advanced Placement Government and Angila Golik's Honors Government classes will be working in coordination with Aubrey Rowlatt, Carson City County chief deputy clerk, on Nov. 6 for Election Day. In preparation for their work at the polls, Rowlatt visited with students in the Tech Center at Carson High School on Oct. 30.

The students will volunteer at the Carson City Community Center and Courthouse throughout the day during their government classes and their campus periods. Students will experience the ebb and flow of voters as they participate in the 2018 midterm elections and then reflect upon this civic participation opportunity by connecting it to their classroom learning regarding campaigns, elections and voting trends.

"Being involved early in this process helps to make it less intimidating for younger voters as they go to the polls after they turn 18," Rowlatt said.