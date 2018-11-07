Cassandra Jones wins East Fork Justice race

In the hardest fought Douglas County race of the general election, Gardnerville attorney Cassandra Jones edged out challenger Erik Levin for East Fork Justice of the Peace.

According to results issued Tuesday night, Jones received 56 percent of the vote.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support I received," Jones said on Tuesday night. "We built bridges across all county lines, and that shows today."

Jones defeated Levin, 11,523 to 8,902, according to totals released by the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Attorney Levin said he was prepared for the race to go either way.

"I very much thank all the people who supported me and all the friendships I made," he said. "I met a lot of nice people and in that respect I came out a winner."

Levin outspent Jones 2-1 in the race to replace East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins, but Jones said her reporting showed she had great community support.

"I want to thank the people who have helped me," she said. "We've been running for over a year, and I'm overwhelmed by the support of family friends."

Jones said she pressed the campaign from beginning to the end.

"You can't stop until the last vote is cast," she said. "I'm looking forward to serving the community. My whole family has made a commitment to serving Douglas County and we look forward to doing that."

Levin said he will continue to serve as a prosecutor.

"I'm going to continue to fight to hold offenders accountable and do my job," he said.

Jones will be the first woman to serve as a justice of the peace in Douglas County.

As expected, Republican Wes Rice defeated nonpartisan Kristi Kandel for the Douglas County District 4 commissioner race.

Rice brought in 72 percent of the vote to Kandel's 28 percent, reflecting the county's significant Republican majority and Kandel's virtually nonexistent campaign.