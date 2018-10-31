Clean energy advocate at Carson City Democrats’ luncheon

Kyle Roerink, communications director at Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. Roerink will be making final arguments in favor of Question 6, the Renewable Energy Standards Initiative, and will be prepared to field questions on the future of renewable energy in Nevada.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table Pizza, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. All are welcome.

What's for lunch? Round Table currently offers two low-cost lunchtime specials: an all-you-can-eat buffet with four types of pizza and full salad bar for $7.49, and a 10-inch, six-slice pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.