Cohen named Nevada Assembly Health, Human Services chair

Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, D-Henderson, has been named to chair the Health and Human Services Committee.

She replaces Mike Sprinkle of Sparks who resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cohen was appointed to the Assembly in 2012 and is now serving her third term. She's a lawyer practicing in the family law field.

Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, described her as a champion for working families saying he's confident under her leadership, the committee will improve access for health care and lower costs for those families.