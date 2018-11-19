Committee chairs for Nevada Assembly being named

Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, has announced the chairmen of eight lower house committees for the 2019 Legislature.

All but one are returning to the posts they held in the 2017 session, including Ways and Means Chairman Maggie Carlton of Las Vegas and Steve Yeager, who headed Judiciary.

The others named this weekend are Edgar Flores as head of Government Affairs, Tyrone Thompson who will again chair Education, Mike Sprinkle at the helm in Health and Human Services, Dina Neal as head of Taxation and Heidi Swank as chair of Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining.

The only new chairman will be Ellen Spiegel, who will head Commerce and Labor, replacing Irene Bustamante Adams, who chose not to seek re-election.

Frierson said the chairs of Legislative Operations and Election and the Growth and Infrastructure committees will be announced in the near future.